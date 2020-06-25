Good Samaritan, Stanislaus County deputy pull driver from burning truck

KNIGHTS FERRY Calif. (KTXL) — An intense rescue was caught on camera as a driver was pulled from a burning truck by a Stanislaus County deputy and a good Samaritan.

It was a fight against time amid a growing fire and certain danger as Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Saul McNaul and John Phelps tried to save a driver’s life Sunday afternoon.

“Just pure adrenaline kicked in,” Phelps recalled. “I just knew I had to get him out of the vehicle. I didn’t see nobody moving inside it.”

Phelps told FOX40 despite his own safety, he knew he had to act after seeing the man crash near Highway 120 and Willms Road in Knights Ferry.

“I knew we only had limited time to get him out or else he was going to burn alive,” he said.

With the burning truck on its side, Phelps’ wife, Corinna Gonzalez, can be heard in the video screaming in anguish.

But Gonzalez said what can’t be seen on the video is how she tried to help just moments before.

“I was afraid for the man that was in there. I didn’t want him to burn alive,” she said.

Phelps said the driver was not very responsive. He was also heavy and because of all the blood, it was difficult to get a good grasp on him.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the deputy, I’ll tell you that,” Phelps explained. “I was trying by myself to get him out but I couldn’t.”

With the fire inching closer, Deputy McNaul and Phelps were able to pull the man out of the narrow opening.

But danger still loomed.

“Help me get him back!” McNaul is heard yelling in the video.

“I knew when we were dragging him on the ground we were all right,” Phelps said.

A safe distance from the fire, the camera picks up the sound of the deputy’s exhaustion.

Phelps added that he believes his lungs may have been injured due to the rescue, as it was difficult for him to breathe immediately following the rescue. But he said he’s doing fine now.

Despite risking their own health, Phelps and Gonzalez believe they were meant to help.

“I believe that everything happens for a reason and I know God put us all there to help him,” Gonzalez said.

The California Highway Patrol in Modesto is planning to honor the deputy and Phelps Thursday for their heroic actions. They will also meet the victim’s family.