Goodwill asks people to stop illegally dumping donations at stores

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — From Lodi to Visalia, Goodwill stores across the San Joaquin Valley have been dealing with people illegally dumping donations.

The Goodwill on West March Lane in Stockton is not a dump, but it may look like one with boxes and clothes scattered on the ground.

“Our most valuable donation point when we’re open and then it’s our biggest problem while we’re closed,” said Goodwill’s San Joaquin Valley CEO Denise Ost.

Ost said the problem started the day they shut their doors because of the coronavirus health crisis and it’s gotten progressively worse.

“When people leave items unattended, when we’re not able to directly accept them, we have to treat the merchandise as potentially contaminated,” said Ost. “At that point, you know, we are forced to take it directly to the landfills.”

Ost told FOX40 that goes against one of Goodwill’s missions to be environmentally sustainable.

“When our doors are open we divert millions of pounds a year out of the local landfills, and right now, we’re adding to that problem,” said Ost.

The constant cleanup is going to cost them tens of thousands of dollars a week, according to Goodwill.

“We’re going by all of our stores at least twice a day and in some cases, like at March Lane, we’re going there four and five times a day,” said Ost. “But it’s taking, you know, an hour and a half to two hours to clean up the mess that’s left.”

Anything left outside of a Goodwill location, unless it’s in a designated box, is considered illegal dumping.

So, Goodwill is asking people to hang onto their donations until they reopen.

“We are going to be in great need of those donations when we’re able to open our doors and turn that into funding for our mission services,” said Ost.

More than 80% of the profits from Goodwill stores goes to support their job training and other services.