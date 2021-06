AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Goose Fire in Amador County is 30% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire says the Goose Fire is between 50 to 60 acres and had prompted evacuations.

Officials had previously said the fire was burning at a moderate rate of spread.

Goose Fire Update:

5:00 P.M.

The fire is approximately 50-60 acres and 30% contained. Road Closure and evacuations are still in place. — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) June 14, 2021