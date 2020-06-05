Gov. Newsom meets with Stockton leaders to discuss nationwide fight for racial equality

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom spent time with community leaders in Stockton Thursday to discuss the effects of the nationwide response to the death of George Floyd.

“People with moral authority expressing a deep sense of urgency and concern that people aren’t listening and aren’t understanding the magnitude of this moment,” Newsom said.

The meeting came amid a week full of protests in response to Floyd’s death.

Newsom and Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs visited businesses juggling the effects of a pandemic and racial justice demonstrations.

The governor said he supports legislation to explore how reparations can be made to black Californians.

“Define those terms, what does this mean, what does this not mean. And how can we have a different kind of compact so we can promote and deliver on the fundamental promise of foundational change?” Newsom said.

As the state monitors the national response to protests, Newsom was no longer mincing his words for President Donald Trump after law enforcement forcibly removed peaceful protesters from a church in Washington, D.C., for a photo opportunity earlier this week.

“It’s shameful political theater at a time when all of us are feeling shame about our nation, fearful that politics is trumping good policy and decency,” Newsom said.

The governor said he is hopeful communities like Stockton can contribute to what he says is a need for cultural change.