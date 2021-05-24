Gov. Newsom to dedicate $2B toward wildfire preparedness

MCCLELLAN PARK, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom will be at McClellan Park Monday morning to detail California’s plan for wildfire season.

Newsom plans to dedicate $2 billion to ready the state for a very hot and dry season. According to the governor’s office, it is the largest allotment for fires in state history.

The governor is also set to reveal new equipment that would help contain and prevent impending flames.

Back in April, Newsom signed what he called a “downpayment” in the form of $536 million for fire prevention projects.

“This gets the ball rolling. This is early action. This, by no means, no stretch of the imagination, is the final word on the state of California’s effort to lean into this wildfire season,” the governor said at the time.

Some lawmakers who represent areas prone to dangerous wildfire activity have said they want to see more money go toward wildfire prevention.

“I can tell you my constituents are scared,” said Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher, whose district includes Paradise. “I think people statewide are wanting to see us really address this issue with some vigor and some priority.”

More and more counties have been added to the state’s drought emergency, which now covers 41 of California’s 58 counties. Newsom expects more residents could be added to that list as drought conditions rapidly intensify.