SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 14,000 lights now illuminate the Christmas tree at the State Capitol.

This year’s 65-foot white fir features more than 500 handcrafted ornaments made by children and adults with disabilities from around the state.

As a result of the pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom and first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom hosted the tree lighting virtually, with the help of their special guest, 8-year-old Faith Mendoza of Pope Valley.