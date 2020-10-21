Governor Newsom announces CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley’s retirement, names successor

CHP Deputy Commissioner Amanda Ray’s portrait from when she was appointed as Deputy Commissioner in Feb. is shown. (Photo courtesy of CHP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the retirement of California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley on Tuesday, as well as the appointment of his successor, effective Nov. 17.

CHP Deputy Commissioner Amanda L. Ray of Sacramento will be the first woman and second African American to lead the agency.

“I would like to thank Governor Newsom for the outstanding opportunity to lead this great Department and to continue to work each day with the women and men of the California Highway Patrol,” Ray, 54, said in a statement.

“I couldn’t be more honored and proud to accept this appointment and further the CHP’s mission of providing the highest level of Safety, Service and Security, and ensuring California is a safe place to live, work and travel,” she continued.

Gov. Newsom thanked Stanley for his years of service, saying: “We are grateful for his forward-looking vision and pursuit of innovative strategies to prevent injuries and save lives. I am confident that Deputy Commissioner Ray will be a crucial partner as we continue the important work ahead to strengthen community engagement in public safety and advance reforms to our criminal justice system that will help foster a more just and inclusive future for all Californians.”

Commissioner Stanley had worked for the CHP since 1982 and has held every uniformed rank within the department, along with helping the institution “establish a national leadership role” in regards to elderly and teen drivers. Under his leadership, the institution created the Impaired Driving System, which makes sure current enforcement policies are in line with new cannabis de-regulations and how it affects driving.”

“I’m very proud of my career, but what I’m most proud of is the current and past CHP employees who I have had the privilege and honor to work with,” Stanley said. “All of you are the primary reason I believe the CHP is one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the world.”

He also thanked Newsom for his support and “for selecting Deputy Commissioner Amanda Ray as the next CHP Commissioner.”

Ray, a Democrat, will require Senate confirmation before her appointment. Since 2020, she has been Deputy Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol and worked in the CHP from 1990 to 2020. Ray was also the Special Response Team tactical commander at the CHP for Superbowl 50 in 2016.