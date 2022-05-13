PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is hoping to fix the electrical grid as California continues to deal with potential blackouts.

At Placerville Hardware, the business, like many others, has learned to adapt over the past few years.

“You never know what is going to hit you next,” said Albert Fausel, owner of Placerville Hardware.

Summer blackouts are always at the top of mind for Fausel.

“There are only so many things you can do to prepare,” Fausel told FOX40

Generators are one way he prepares, but he’s luckier than most because many businesses on Main Street have lost thousands of dollars due to rolling blackouts.

“They definitely adapted, but they have learned because they lost their whole freezer. Breathing machines,” Fausel said.

In his revised budget proposal for the next fiscal year, Gov. Gavin Newsom is hoping to improve the electrical grid by spending more than $5 billion to increase the state’s production capacity by 5,000 megawatts over the next few years — or enough energy to power roughly 375,000 homes.

This follows a week after the Independent System Operator, which runs the grid, predicted potential blackouts this summer during heat waves.

“We have to be looking at these challenges from a multi-year lens,” said Emilie Olson, with Advanced Energy Economy. “This is a tremendous starting point, an opportunity for conversation about what more we can do for reliability and affordability.”

She adds that as the state grapples with wildfires, heatwaves, and blackouts, it needs to equip communities with localized clean energy solutions like micro-grids and on-site solar, plus, storage systems to keep facilities like hospitals and grocery stores open — and find ways to work together with other states on clean energy.

“To make sure that we are able to take the great clean energy resources we are generating in our own state and sharing those resources with the other states and vice versa,” Olson said.

While it’s a long-term solution, Fausel hopes blackouts can be a thing of the past. Meanwhile, his attention is on this summer.

“In the meantime, we are just going to get by and hopefully it’s not too hot because it hurt a lot of us,” Fausel said.

About $1.2 billion of the $8 billion plan will look to help struggling Californians pay their electrical bill.