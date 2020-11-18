Governor Newsom swears in new CHP commissioner

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Gov. Gavin Newsom swore in new California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray Tuesday. Ray is the first woman in CHP’s 91-year history to lead the agency.

Newsom appointed Ray as the sixteenth commissioner on Oct. 20, following the retirement announcement of Commissioner Warren Stanley after 38 years of service.

I am thankful to Governor Newsom for trusting me to lead this exceptional organization and honored to follow in the footsteps of many innovative leaders who have come before me, including my friend, Warren Stanley. I would not be where I am today without the foresight of those in 1974 who decided to give women the opportunity to become CHP officers, paving the way for many women to assume leadership roles in the Department. I look forward to further guiding the Department and its 11,000 women and men in engaging with the communities we serve to ensure California remains a safe place to live, work, and visit. Amanda Ray, CHP Commissioner

Ray began her CHP career in 1990 and was known as Deputy Commissioner in Feb. 2020. She served as incident commander during several high-profile events, including COVID-19, civil unrest and wildfires, according to CHP.

Ray also appointed two members to her executive management team, Jim Epperson and Ryan Okashima. Epperson will be Deputy Commissioner, while Okashima will be Assistant Commissioner, Staff.