SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday is the 14th annual International Beer Day and Sacramento area breweries are ready to serve up some brews.
According to the International Beer Day website, the celebration started in August 2008 and is held on the first Friday in August each year. It is celebrated in over 200 cities across the world
We will be providing a list of breweries but this celebration can be had at any bar, pub or backyard.
Here is a list of local breweries in the Sacramento area:
Alaro Craft Brewery
Where: 2004 Capitol Avenue, Sacramento
Contact: 916-436-7711
Amador Brewing Company
Where: 9659 Main Street, Plymouth
Contact: 209-507-1900
Beer list
Auburn Alehouse
Where: 289 Washington Street, Auburn
Contact: 530-885-2537
Berryessa Brewing Company
Where: 27260 Highway 128, Winters
Contact: 530-795-3526
Big Sexy Brewing Company
Where: 5861 88th Street #800, Sacramento
Contact: 916-374-7332
Big Stump Brewing Company
Where: 1716 L Street, Sacramento
Contact: 916-668-7433
Bike Dog Brewing
Where: 2534 Industrial Boulevard #110, West Sacramento
Contact: 916-572-0788
Beer list
Blue Note Brewing Company
Where: 750 Dead Cat Alley, Woodland
Contact: 530-358-4677
Claimstake Brewing Company
Where: 11366 Monier Park Place, Ranch Cordova
Contact: 916-661-5249
Beer list
Cool Beerwerks
Where: 5020 Ellinghouse Drive
Contact: 530-885-5866
Beer list
Crooked Lane Brewing Company
Where: 536 Grass Valley Highway, Auburn
Contact: 530-878-5232
Beer list
Device Brewing Company
Where: 8166 14th Avenue, Sacramento
Contact: 916-737-2739
El Dorado Brewing Company
Where: 6051 Enterprise Drive #102, Diamond Springs
Contact: 530-558-4188
Fair Oaks Brew Pub
Where: 7988 California Avenue, Fair Oaks
Contact: 916-241-3108
Flatland Brewing Company
Where: 9183 Survey Road #104, Elk Grove
Fountainhead Brewing Company
Where: 4621 24th Street, Sacramento
Contact: 916-228-4610
Beer list
Goat House Brewing Company
Where: 600 Wise Road, Lincoln
Contact: 916-740-9100
Hillenbrand Farmhaus Brewery
Where: 5100 Virginatown Road, Newcastle
Contact: 916-223-3734
Hoppy Brewing Company
Where: 2425 24th Street, Sacramento
Contact: 916-451-4677
Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen and Hopgarden
Where: 1022 2nd Street, Sacramento
Contact: 916-451-677
Jack Russell Farm Brewery and Winery
Where: 2380 Larsen Drive, Camino
Contact: 530-647-9420
Jackrabbit Brewing Company
Where: 1323 Terminal Street, West Sacramento
Contact: 916-873-8659
Knee Deep Brewing
Where: 13395 New Airport Road, Auburn
Contact: 530-797-4677
Loomis Basin Brewing Company
Where: 3277 Swetzer Road, Loomis
Contact: 916-259-2739
Moonraker Brewing Company
Where: 12970 Earhart Avenue, Auburn
Contact: 530-745-6816
Mraz Brewing Company
Where: 2222 Francisco Drive #510, El Dorado Hills
Contact: 916-934-0744
New Glory Craft Brewery
Where: 8251 Alpine Avenue, Sacramento
Contact: 916-451-9355
Out of Bounds Brewing Company
Where: 4480 Yankee Hill Road, Suite 100, Rocklin
Contact: 916-259-1511
Placerville Brewing Company
Where: 155 Placerville Drive, Placerville
Contact: 530-295-9166
Porchlight Brewing Co.
Where: 866 57th Street, Sacramento
Contact: 916-476-5384
Sudwerk Brewing
Where: 2001 Second Street, Davis
Contact: 530-756-2739
Sutter Buttes Brewing Company
Where: 421 Center Street, Yuba City
Contact: 530-790-7999
The Monk’s Cellar
Where: 240 Vernon Street, Roseville
Contact: 916-786-6665
Three Fork’s Bakery and Brewery Company
Where: 211 Commercial Street, Nevada City
Contact: 530-470-8333
Three Mile Brewing Company
Where: 231 G Street #3, Davis
Contact: 530-564-4351
Tilted Mash Brewing Company
Where: 9110 Union Park Way #107, Elk Grove
Contact: 916-714-6274
Tower Brewing
Where: 1210 66th Street, Unit B, Sacramento
Contact: 916-272-4472