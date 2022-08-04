SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday is the 14th annual International Beer Day and Sacramento area breweries are ready to serve up some brews.

According to the International Beer Day website, the celebration started in August 2008 and is held on the first Friday in August each year. It is celebrated in over 200 cities across the world

We will be providing a list of breweries but this celebration can be had at any bar, pub or backyard.

Here is a list of local breweries in the Sacramento area:

Where: 2004 Capitol Avenue, Sacramento

Contact: 916-436-7711

Beer list

Where: 9659 Main Street, Plymouth

Contact: 209-507-1900

Beer list

Where: 289 Washington Street, Auburn

Contact: 530-885-2537

Beer list

Where: 27260 Highway 128, Winters

Contact: 530-795-3526

Beer list

Where: 5861 88th Street #800, Sacramento

Contact: 916-374-7332

Beer list

Where: 1716 L Street, Sacramento

Contact: 916-668-7433

Beer list

Where: 2534 Industrial Boulevard #110, West Sacramento

Contact: 916-572-0788

Beer list

Where: 750 Dead Cat Alley, Woodland

Contact: 530-358-4677

Beer list

Where: 11366 Monier Park Place, Ranch Cordova

Contact: 916-661-5249

Beer list

Where: 5020 Ellinghouse Drive

Contact: 530-885-5866

Beer list

Where: 536 Grass Valley Highway, Auburn

Contact: 530-878-5232

Beer list

Where: 8166 14th Avenue, Sacramento

Contact: 916-737-2739

Beer list

Where: 6051 Enterprise Drive #102, Diamond Springs

Contact: 530-558-4188

Beer list

Where: 7988 California Avenue, Fair Oaks

Contact: 916-241-3108

Beer list

Where: 9183 Survey Road #104, Elk Grove

Beer list

Where: 4621 24th Street, Sacramento

Contact: 916-228-4610

Beer list

Where: 600 Wise Road, Lincoln

Contact: 916-740-9100

Beer list

Where: 5100 Virginatown Road, Newcastle

Contact: 916-223-3734

Beer List

Where: 2425 24th Street, Sacramento

Contact: 916-451-4677

Beer List

Where: 1022 2nd Street, Sacramento

Contact: 916-451-677

Beer List

Where: 2380 Larsen Drive, Camino

Contact: 530-647-9420

Beer List

Where: 1323 Terminal Street, West Sacramento

Contact: 916-873-8659

Beer List

Where: 13395 New Airport Road, Auburn

Contact: 530-797-4677

Beer List

Where: 3277 Swetzer Road, Loomis

Contact: 916-259-2739

Beer List

Where: 12970 Earhart Avenue, Auburn

Contact: 530-745-6816

Beer List

Where: 2222 Francisco Drive #510, El Dorado Hills

Contact: 916-934-0744

Beer List

Where: 8251 Alpine Avenue, Sacramento

Contact: 916-451-9355

Beer List

Where: 4480 Yankee Hill Road, Suite 100, Rocklin

Contact: 916-259-1511

Beer List

Placerville Brewing Company

Where: 155 Placerville Drive, Placerville

Contact: 530-295-9166

Where: 866 57th Street, Sacramento

Contact: 916-476-5384

Beer List

Where: 2001 Second Street, Davis

Contact: 530-756-2739

Beer List

Where: 421 Center Street, Yuba City

Contact: 530-790-7999

Beer List

Where: 240 Vernon Street, Roseville

Contact: 916-786-6665

Beer List

Where: 211 Commercial Street, Nevada City

Contact: 530-470-8333

Beer List

Where: 231 G Street #3, Davis

Contact: 530-564-4351

Beer List

Where: 9110 Union Park Way #107, Elk Grove

Contact: 916-714-6274

Beer List

Where: 1210 66th Street, Unit B, Sacramento

Contact: 916-272-4472

Beer List