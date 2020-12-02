Grand Jury says Sacramento Police Department understaffed, city leaders weigh options

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police Department has a vacancy crisis, according to a Sacramento County Grand Jury.

In a new report, it said the department has 35% fewer sworn officers than the national average, then called on police officials to staff up to meet the city’s needs.

“I think the grand jury report really illustrates a conundrum in our community,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg told FOX40.

Specifically, he said, at a time when many in the city of Sacramento are calling for fewer police officers and more concentrated policing practices.

Police officials said they need more officers to build the type of community-based policing practices they want and Steinberg said he is inclined to agree.

“I agree with the report, and yet, I also understand that we also need to invest more resources in our young people and the non-law enforcement alternatives to responding to crisis in our community,” Steinberg said.

The report made a number of recommendations to boost the Sacramento Police Department’s recruitment efforts and morale.

Some recommendations that city leaders will announce support for at Tuesday’s Sacramento City Council meeting include creating a permanent position devoted to recruitment, shortening the recruitment process, expanding the Community Service Officer program, and relaxing restrictions on tattoos, body piercings and hair length.

A recommendation city leaders said they will not sign off on is eliminating the A.A. degree or 60 college units requirement.

“I don’t think we want to lower our standards,” Steinberg said.

The Sacramento County Grand Jury also recommended hiring a public relations firm or ad agency to improve the department’s image. The city’s official response is that it “requires more analysis.”

“I’m not sure whether public relations is the right way to go,” Steinberg stated. “I do think there is a perception problem and the perception is in some way based on reality.”

Steinberg added that he believes the city can both build a stronger police department while also addressing concerns of over-policing and build an office of community response to handle emergency calls that don’t involve a crime.

“Now, is that going to take more resources in the end?” Steinberg speculated. “Maybe we have to hire more police officers as we’re shifting 911 calls, for example, away from the police. I think we have to be open to that.”

But during this time of pandemic budgeting where the city’s finances are already stretched thin, is it realistic that there will be resources for both?

“No, you can’t do everything, but you can lay out a vision and begin moving towards the vision,” Steinberg acknowledged.

To view the full Sacramento County Grand Jury report as well as the city’s response, click or tap here.