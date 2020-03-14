Grand Princess couple in quarantine at Travis AFB speak out about conditions

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto couple is still in quarantine at Travis Air Force Base after disembarking from the Grand Princess in Oakland.

For Beverley and Ricardo Paderes, their cruise on the Grand Princess is one they’ll never forget.

“The cruise was wonderful. It was absolutely wonderful and the crew was outstanding and so was the captain, and the food.” Beverly told FOX40.

That was until word spread that some passengers aboard had been exposed to and were showing symptoms of the new coronavirus.

“All the people from the prior cruise in Mexico, we were all put into quarantine,” said Beverly.

After six days in isolation, the couple was finally allowed to disembark in Oakland.

Then they, and hundreds of others were bused to Travis Air Force Base.

“It’s been chaotic and disorganized,” said Ricardo.

“I think the staff was really overwhelmed because they were processing so many people and so they did the best they could,” Beverly.

Shortly after arrival, they went down to the lobby for dinner where there was more chaos.

“Retired law enforcement they got together and tried to monitor things because it was getting so out of hand. People were taking like five or six meals at a time. They were taking like six or seven cokes. There were lots of little things like that going on,” said Ricardo.

Meals are now being brought to the rooms.

But the couple is worried they may have been exposed to coronavirus while they’ve been there since she says they’ve seen some people walking around without their masks on and socializing.

“Not everybody was taking it seriously and they were just on the extension of their vacation,” said Beverly.

Beverly, a retired nurse, says she’s concerned because she and her husband have underlying medical conditions and have yet to be tested for COVID-19.

“I want people to know that they should have been better prepared,” said Beverly.