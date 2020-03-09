Grand Princess passengers relieved as ship docks in Oakland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) -- As they inched closer to dry land Monday, many passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship could not help but cheer.

“Excitement, I think everyone is feeling really excited,” said passenger and Carmichael resident Alice Barnhart.

After five days trapped in a tiny cabin, Barnhart and her husband, Dale, were among the thousands finally getting ready to leave the ship at the Port of Oakland.

“Well, I think both of us are pretty positive people normally,” Alice said. “So, when something like this happens you just have to go with the flow. You can’t change it, it is what it is.”

The Carmichael couple has tried to stay busy, playing gin rummy and watching movies, but they are ready to get home.

The Barnharts told FOX40 they were still waiting to undergo a medical screening but with thousands of passengers to screen, the ship’s captain said will take several days.

Over a loudspeaker, the captain informed passengers that those with more urgent medical needs will be top priority when it comes to disembarking. They include the 21 people aboard who have already tested positive for COVID-19.

Next, California residents like the Barnharts will be screened.

“You were with a lot of people,” Alice explained. “There were people coughing around the ship. We feel fine, so we will just keep our fingers crossed.”

The couple said they are hoping to get a clean bill of health so they can travel to the airbase in Fairfield, where they will face 14 days in quarantine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 1,000 Californians will be divided between Travis Air Force Base and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Out-of-state passengers will travel to government facilities in different states for their quarantines.

All the Barnharts can do now is watch and wait, hoping their vacation turned quarantine will end safely.

“Do the best you can, just keep each other company and stay positive,” Alice said.