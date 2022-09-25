GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — Blue and Gold Star families were honored by the Granite Bay Rotary Club Sunday.

Marine Captain John Sax died in a training accident while onboard an Ospry aircraft in June; the Granite Bay Rotary Club honored his family as well as other Gold Star families Sunday.

Even though it has been two and a half months since Sax’s passing, it is still difficult for his father Steve Sax.

“I wish you could’ve all met my son… you would’ve loved him,” Steve Sax said.

He says he shares what other Gold Star families often still do, no matter how much time has passed.

“You look at obviously a lot of pictures and video… Call his phone number… and I guess it’ll always be this way,” Sax said.

The former MLB star was among other Gold and Blue Star families, honored Sunday, which developed a Walk of Honor that took place at the Granite Bay Community Park.

Family members could purchase bricks with their loved ones’ names, so everyone can know about their service and sacrifice.

“This is a great place to be today, to remember them. And to raise this monument… in the works is a great thing. We’ll always have a place to go and think here,” Sax said.

Michael Calvert is the President of the Granite Bay Rotary Club and a retired Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy. He said the event was created to let families know they still remember the families’ sacrifices.

“To just recognize the families, their loss, what they’ve had to go through over the years and just let them know that we still remember their family members,” Calvert said.

It’s been a dozen years since Patty Schumacher lost her son, Lance Corporal Victor Dew.

“It has been 12 years today, since we last saw Victor. Laugh with him in our presence, felt his genuine warmth, loved, hugged, and of course his perfect, hilarious sarcasm,” Schumacher said.

Schumacher asked the other Blue and Gold Star families to stand and be recognized.