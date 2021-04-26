Granite Bay house fire under investigation; no injuries reported

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — No one was injured in an overnight residential fire in Granite Bay Sunday evening, the South Placer Fire Department reported.

South Placer, Folsom and Rocklin firefighters responded to the fire at 11:37 p.m. on Red Bud Road. When crews arrived, the garage was fully engulfed, with flames extending into the home.

All occupants were out of the house when firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation, according to the South Placer Fire Department.