ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Granite Bay woman was arrested by the Roseville Police Department on June 21 after evidence was found connecting her to multiple fraudulent checks, according to police.

Police said they were initially tipped off about Brandi Noschka, 43, when a fraudulent check report was made from a bank on the 100 block of Sunrise Avenue in Roseville.

A search warrant was served to Noschka’s home in Granite Bay, but she was not home, and was eventually located in Citrus Heights, according to police.

Police said they located at least $11,000 in fraudulent checks during their investigation.

Noschka was booked into the South Placer County Jail and is facing multiple charges for fraud/forgery and burglary.