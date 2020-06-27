Grass fire burns north of Sacramento International Airport

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A grass fire burned just north of Sacramento International Airport, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Officials say they believe the fire burned less than 100 acres in the area of Earhart Drive and West Elverta Road.

By just before 9:45 p.m. the fire department said forward progress had stopped.

Forward progress has been stopped. Firefighters will be on scene for an extended amount of time for “Mop up” & full extinguishment. — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 27, 2020

West Elverta Road has been shut down between Garden Highway and Earhart Drive.

No structures were damaged and no one was injured by the fire, according to officials.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.