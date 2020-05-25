Grass fire burns 25 acres and 6 buildings, says Wilton Fire Department

WILTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Wilton Fire Department says firefighters are battling a grass fire in Wilton with the help of other agencies.

According to officials, the fire is near Davis Road and has burned 25 acres. No residential buildings have been damaged but officials say six outbuildings have been burned.

Fire crews mopping-up a grass fire off of Davis Road in the Wilton area, more details to come ⁦@FOX40⁩ pic.twitter.com/LPYhB1QZb4 — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) May 24, 2020

Sacramento Metro Fire is also at the scene helping.

This is a developing story.