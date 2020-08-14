Forward progressed stopped after grass fire burns hundreds of acres southwest of Rancho Murieta

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The forward progress of a vegetation fire just southwest of Rancho Murieta has been stopped, according to fire officials.

By early Thursday night, Cal Fire reported the Meiss Fire near Dillard and Meiss roads had burned nearly 500 acres and was 30% contained.

Cal Fire says volunteers at the Mount Zion Lookout first reported the grass fire, which was seen on Van Vleck Ranch.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District posted videos of brown, dry grasses being scorched by the flames.

Fire crews will be in the area through Thursday evening to put out hotspots, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire says no structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.