Grass fire in Placer County burns over 650 acres near Lincoln

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Cal Fire crews are battling a grass fire Monday afternoon that has burned at least 663 acres.

Fire officials said the blaze began just after 2 p.m. near Sunset Boulevard West and Amorusa Way and was spreading at a moderate pace.

The Placer County Fire Department, Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Roseville Fire Department are working with Cal Fire crews to contain the blaze which is burning about five miles southeast of Lincoln.

Just after 4 p.m., fire crews announced that the fire’s forward progress has been stopped and crews are committing air resources to keep it from spreading any further.

At 4:40 p.m. fire officials announced the fire is at 90% containment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.