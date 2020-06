LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A grass fire near Lincoln has closed Highway 65 between Nelson and Wise roads Thursday afternoon.

Dubbed the Nelson Fire, it was first reported shortly after 4 p.m.

The fire had grown to 60 acres just before 6 p.m. and was 80% contained, according to Cal Fire. Its forward spread has stopped.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started, but a Red Flag Warning had been issued for a large part of the state due to increased fire danger.

This is a developing story.