2-alarm grass fire threatens homes near Elk Grove

THE LATEST
5:21 p.m.
Officials say the fire is now north of Sheldon Road between Waterman and Sheldon roads and has reached 73 acres.
Original story below.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 2-alarm grass fire threatened homes Wednesday afternoon north of Elk Grove, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department.
The fire was first reported around 4 p.m. along Sheldon Road between Waterman and Bradshaw roads.
About 20 structures were threatened, firefighters said, and Elk Grove police were helping coordinate evacuations.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
This is a developing story.