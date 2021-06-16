2-alarm grass fire threatens homes near Elk Grove

THE LATEST

5:21 p.m.

Officials say the fire is now north of Sheldon Road between Waterman and Sheldon roads and has reached 73 acres.

Original story below.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 2-alarm grass fire threatened homes Wednesday afternoon north of Elk Grove, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department.

The fire was first reported around 4 p.m. along Sheldon Road between Waterman and Bradshaw roads.

About 20 structures were threatened, firefighters said, and Elk Grove police were helping coordinate evacuations.

Cosumnes Fire is at the scene of a grass fire threatening structures on Sheldon Rd between Waterman and Bradshaw. PIO is currently available by phone. pic.twitter.com/IVzDV1TIhG — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) June 16, 2021

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

