Grass Valley 18-year-old dies after knife attack sent him, other teen to hospital last month

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County officials said they are searching for an assailant who stabbed two Grass Valley teenagers, leaving one with injuries that eventually led to his death.

According to officials, last month, 18-year-old Malachi Coleman and a 15-year-old boy were attacked with a knife in the Camptonville area of Yuba County.

Around 9 p.m. Jan. 28, both teenagers were taken from Highway 49 in Nevada County to a hospital for treatment.

County officials said Coleman was transferred to a hospital in Sacramento, where he died Monday.

The 15-year-old boy was treated and released after sustaining injuries that were not life-threatening. His identity was not released.

Officials could not provide any additional details about the stabbing or the attacker.

They also have not said why the teenagers were in Camptonville, which is over 25 miles away from their hometown. Camptonville is located just off Highway 49 in Yuba County, just over 5 miles away from the Nevada County border.