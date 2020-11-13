Grass Valley and Nevada City announce merger of fire departments

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The city councils of both Grass Valley and Nevada City have announced they will merge their fire administrations into a single department, tentatively labeled the Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Department.

The move comes after separate meetings from both councils that returned unanimous decisions in support of the merger.

Beginning Dec. 23, the two departments will be integrated into a single unit overseen by Fire Chief Mark Buttron.

Prior to the announcement, the two departments operated for nearly 20 years under an agreement that allowed for “a drop boundary, closest resource response” between the two agencies.

Officials said that working closely over that time period allowed the leadership to develop many programs that streamlined daily operations to the point where it became natural for the two departments to become one.