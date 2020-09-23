Grass Valley businesses express relief as Nevada County shifts to orange tier of COVID-19 guidelines

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — On the first night back open for business, the manager of Prosperity Lanes in Grass Valley said she did not exactly have the enthusiasm to spare, at least not yet.

“Trying not to get too excited about it because I just don’t know if it’s… Just having a hard time believing it’s actually going to happen,” said manager Carrie Lahr. “Tomorrow morning I’ll be like, OK, yes, we’re actually opening the doors again, OK.”

Multiple business owners in Nevada County said they were feeling a bit beaten down after all they have been through since the pandemic began.

“And the fires and the evacuations and the power outages. But COVID has really hit hard,” said La Te Da Clothing store manager Andy Wright.

There was a guarded sense of relief that the county has moved from the red to the less-restrictive orange tier of COVID-19 guidelines.

More people will be allowed inside movie theaters and restaurants, to name a few of the changes.

“Well, I’d like to see it based on science. We’re not the Bay Area or Los Angeles,” said Frank Pfaffinger, owner of Nevada City Shoe Repair.

“It’s nice to be able to go inside as an option, with air conditioning. That’s actually what I pay rent for is the inside of the building,” said Lucchesi Winery owner Linda Clough.

Under the orange tier, Clough can now welcome guests inside her winery tasting room with up to 25% capacity.

“Is it going to make a huge difference? No. But it will be helpful. At this point, we’re just living day to day,” Clough explained.

“We’re still very restricted about what we can do and a lot of our customers are very nervous about it,” said Karen Lian, owner of Lola and Jack Gift Shop.

Lian said she has faith that she and many other business owners will keep their doors open, not only because of the lighter colors of their county’s tier status but with a little help from their community.

“We’ve been very lucky that we’ve had good strong support from a core group of people that want us all to be here still. So, we’ve kept going,” Lian said.