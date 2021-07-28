Grass Valley cyberattack had ‘minimal impact,’ city says

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — City officials in Grass Valley confirmed its information systems were hacked Wednesday morning.

“The perpetrators of this cyber attack informed the City they had obtained data from City systems and threatened to publish the data if the City did not pay ransom,” a news release from the city read.

Officials said the city paid the ransom, but did not say how much it was.

“Because of this commitment and after weighing the merits of protecting potentially exposed data, coupled with consultation with subject matter experts, the City did choose to pay a ransom to keep the data from being exposed,” the city wrote. “The amount was covered by insurance.”

The city said any related outages were brief and it is working to find out what data was compromised.