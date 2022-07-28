GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Grass Valley Police are looking for the owner of a 14K engagement ring after it was found by a good Samaritan.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the ring’s gemstone is missing and there’s two small diamonds where the space was once occupied.

The Facebook post features two photos of the ring in hopes of the owner recognizing it.

Police said they’re not revealing where the ring was found.

If you’re the owner or have any information of who the ring belongs to, police said to contact Grass Valley Evidence and Property Specialist Tina West at 530-477-4614.