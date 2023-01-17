(KTXL) — A two-vehicle head-on crash left one person dead and one person with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol Grass Valley.

According to CHP, the crash occurred in the area of state Route 49 and La Barr Meadows Road just after 5:45 p.m.

CHP said that one person was pronounced dead while the other person was taken to the hospital.

According to CHP, the southbound lanes of 49 remain closed, however, the northbound lanes are open.

There is no further information regarding the crash at this time.