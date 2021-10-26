Grass Valley honors veterans ahead of military appreciation week

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — There was a sense of peace, quiet and freedom outside of the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building on Tuesday while those who fought for that freedom were being honored inside.

“First name Peter, last name Vasalakis, aka Pete the Greek,” one of the veterans said introducing himself.

Peter Vasalakis served in Vietnam in the early 1960s. He was one of dozens of veterans who attended a special ceremony to honor those who currently serve or have served.

The Nevada County ceremony recognized service members from each of the six military branches, including retired U.S. Coast Guard Commander Claude Hessel.

Hessel told FOX40 he remembers a time during the Vietnam era when members of the military were disrespected.

“People would spit on you. People would call you names,” Hessel recalled.

More than half a century later, the ceremony showed a completely different atmosphere. Tuesday’s ceremony comes ahead of Nevada County’s first-ever military appreciation week next month between Nov. 6 and Nov. 14.

“I think it’s a huge, huge thing. The local community has really stepped up to support our military,” Hessel said.

In Grass Valley, the appreciation for those who served and continue to serve extends beyond the walls of the Veterans Memorial Building.

As part of the upcoming Military Appreciation Week, 83 businesses in town will offer discounts for veterans and active-duty members of the military.

Among those businesses is the Scraps Dog Bakery in Grass Valley.

Chelsey Amesbury is the owner of the local family-run business. The bakery features canned foods, toys, leashes, and a fresh bakery for dogs. Any current or former member of the military will get a 10% discount.

“If we can take a little bit off their plate by offering some money off, it’s the least we can do,” Amesbury said. “For all the work they’ve done for us, just give them a little discount off their dog food or cat food or toys or treats, whatever makes their dog happy.”

Veterans in Grass Valley hope that sense of appreciation spreads throughout the country.

“Respect us and don’t forget us,” Vasalakis said.