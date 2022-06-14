GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcycle rider died in Grass Valley on Monday after falling off the edge Allison Ranch Road when they were unable to make their way around a right hand bend, according to CHP Grass Valley.

Officers arrived on scene at 7:50 p.m. where they found the rider unresponsive and began CPR, according to CHP. The rider was taken by ambulance to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The rider was travelling at an unknown speed southbound on Allison Ranch Road when he failed to handle a right hand curve, crossed into the northbound lane and went off the east roadway edge, according to CHP.

CHP said that the rider was ejected from the bike and landed near hit the ground near two tree stumps after hitting an embankment and overturning.

It is unknown if alcohol or drug impairment contributed to the crash, according to CHP.