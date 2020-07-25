Grass Valley nonprofit hosts annual 24-hour bike ride fundraiser online for the first time

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — After they were forced to cancel their annual bike ride fundraiser, a local nonprofit got creative to continue serving kids and young adults.

“They get to see the Agony riders come in and prove with the pain in their bodies that they are worth it,” said Nate Boyd, the executive director of Christian Encounter Ranch in Grass Valley.

For 50 years now, Christian Encounter Ranch has helped change and save young lives.

“It’s amazing to me how many of our students have told me, ‘I never thought I would live to be 18,’” Boyd told FOX40. “We are taking kids from juvenile halls, from the streets, from all sorts of destructive behaviors to themselves and to others.”

For about a year at a time, the ranch becomes home to 16 teens and young adults between the ages of 15 and 24.

It’s a community where those with no other positive options receive an education and life guidance.

Of course, it is not a cheap operation. So, for decades, a big fundraiser has been the Agony Ride.

“And it has grown over the years to what it is today, with anywhere from 80 to 100 riders,” said rider Caryn Galeckas.

The 24-hour ride normally has a set starting point and destination — but the coronavirus has changed that.

Riders still get sponsors to pay for each mile but where they ride now varies drastically.

“Today we have riders literally scattered across the world,” Galeckas explained. “We have two riders waiting in Uganda. Then we have riders in Oregon, Washington, Ohio, as well as all around this local area here.”

By Friday night, more than 5,000 miles had been ridden and more than $160,000 had been raised.

While most people enjoy their Friday night, others will continue to peddle, knowing they are saving lives and bettering their communities.

Of course, you don’t have to ride to help out. If you would like to donate, you can click or tap here.