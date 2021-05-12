Grass Valley Police: Body found amid search for missing man

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) – Grass Valley police announced the discovery of a body during a missing persons search Wednesday morning.

According to officials, Grass Valley police received reports of a missing 48-year-old man Friday morning.

Investigators soon learned the man had recently been homeless and was living in the Loma Rica Ranch area.

Investigators searched the area multiple times but did not locate the missing man.

Wednesday morning, during a search in the area of Idaho Maryland Road and Sutton Way with the help of the Nevada County Search-and-Rescue team, the body of a man was found in a “heavily wooded area” near Brunswick Road.

Investigators are currently working to identify the body.

The Nevada County Coroner is conducting an investigation into the cause of death, which detectives called “suspicious.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.