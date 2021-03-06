Grass Valley police: Former traveling nurse arrested 3 times in 2 days

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Grass Valley police say a man who had worked as a traveling nurse was arrested three times in two days and has since been “terminated from his contracted position.”

Police were first alerted to the nurse, identified as 34-year-old Nicholas Alexander Firestone of Pennsylvania, Tuesday around 9 a.m.

They had received reports he had improperly given medication without a doctor’s order at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

It was also reported he may have been under the influence of a controlled substance.

According to Dignity Health, they found that Firestone did not administer medication improperly and “terminated his contracted position” after learning of the incident.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they were unable to find Firestone.

Hour laters, around 2 p.m., officers found Firestone after responding to a separate call for service.

When they found him, police say Firestone had a small amount of methamphetamine on him. He was arrested and later released on bond.

Officers would interact with Firestone again early Wednesday morning after getting a call for service at the Nevada City Post Office.

Police arrested him on suspicion of loitering and he was later released on bond again.

Grass Valley police would receive another report hours later involving Firestone.

Police say a business reported that an angry customer robbed them. When officers arrived, they say they tried to arrest Firestone but he resisted.

He was eventually arrested on suspicion of robbery by force or fear.

In a statement to FOX40, Dignity Health said they are investigating the situation and cooperating with Grass Valley police.

Dignity Health’s top priority is the care and safety of our patients. We are aware of an incident that occurred at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital earlier this week involving a traveler nurse, and we are actively investigating the situation both internally and in cooperation with the Grass Valley Police Department. We can confirm that this individual did not improperly administer medication to any patient at our hospital, and upon learning of the incident, we immediately terminated his contracted position. Dignity Health