Grass Valley resident asks family to save pets when fire breaks out in neighborhood

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — With her neighbors’ homes on fire and not being at home herself, a Grass Valley resident needed a family member to break into her home to rescue her cats — the only option.

“It happened to be two doors down and were 45 minutes from away from home,” said resident Emma Karsikas.

So, a family member picked up some rocks and broke the window to her home.

“We see like one of them hit up there and just went through,” Karsikas told FOX40. “Basically they just tried to smash it as much as they could.”

Her cats would be OK thanks in large part to quick work by firefighters who stopped they flames from spreading.

“We arrived on scene and found two structures about 50% involved,” said Nevada County Consolidated Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Smith.

The fire that broke out Sunday afternoon was in a residential area near West Main Street and the downtown area.

Homes there are pretty close together but even though it was a warm day, responding crews did get some help from Mother Nature.

“Luckily, there was no wind,” Smith said.

Of the homes that saw damage, only one was occupied and those people were able to get out safely.

For Karsikas, she has always enjoyed her big yard. Now, she knows it doubles as good defensible space for fires.

“I’m so grateful to still have a home, because my first thought was I’m going to have nothing,” Karsikas said.

So, the big question is how did it all start. Fire investigators say they are looking into it but do not suspect arson.