Grass Valley residents going on day 2 without power

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — People in Grass Valley Tuesday night were still without power as temperatures continued to drop overnight.

A spokesperson with Pacific Gas and Electric said they still do not know when power will be restored in Grass Valley. They said downed trees and damaged equipment have been making it difficult for them to assess the damage in the area.

While some people said they were trying to leave for the night, others decided to make the best out of a bad situation.

“I don’t think they realized how much snow they were actually going to get,” said Grass Valley resident Mary Powell.

Powell said she lost power at 2 a.m. Monday morning. While she was prepared, she didn’t expect the outage to last so long.

She said she was frustrated with the lack of communication from PG&E.

“I’m upset because it shouldn’t take that long,” Powell told FOX40.

As Grass Valley was going on day two of no power, shops up and down Main Street were closed.

But the residents who live there managed to keep their spirits high.

“Try and check on people here in the area and shovel people out,” said neighbor Jimmy Palka.

For Palka, it was an opportunity for him to show his community just how much he cares.

“To help as many people as we can and smile every chance we get. That’s all we can do,” he said.

Palka and his neighbor, Deanna Chilton, quickly got to work to make sure their neighbors weren’t stranded and got what they needed as they waited for the power to come back on.

While they both agreed the situation wasn’t the best to be in, they said being positive was their only option.

“Being negative is going to get us absolutely nowhere,” Chilton said.