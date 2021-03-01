Grass Valley thrift store built to support cancer patients asks for help to stay open

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Since 1971, the Cancer Aid Thrift Shop in Grass Valley has been providing financial support to those battling cancer.

“The money goes directly to cancer patients,” explained manager Jeanne Lathrop. “That’s all we do. We are not associated with anybody else.”

The shop has supported hundreds of cancer patients in Nevada County over the years, with about $8,000 per patient for medical, travel and other expenses, which amounts to millions of dollars given out over decades.

But Lathrop said 2020 was tough.

“Right after (the start of) the pandemic we shut down for 3 ½ months,” Lathrop said.

Fewer volunteers have also meant more limited store hours and in turn, not as much money raised for its cancer patients.

Lathrop said the Cancer Aid Thrift Shop needs help itself and help is coming from a familiar face.

Angelina Habeeb is a former volunteer at the shop and was inspired to help after recent medical issues herself.

Habeeb’s best friend started a GoFundMe page for her, a gesture that created an epiphany for Habeeb.

“I had spoken to Jeanne the manager,” Habeeb recalled. “She had told me they were struggling a little bit. It was like a lightbulb just went on and I was like ‘Oh my god, I know how I can help.’”

For the past 19 years shop manager Lathrop has devoted her time to helping others.

On occasion, donations will come in from family members of those who received assistance. One donation came with a note about the impact of Lathrop’s generosity.

“It is always emotional for me,” Lathrop said while reading. ‘This is in remembrance of a beautiful life for joy and for all the light and the love she brought into the world. Thank you for your support.’”

For those who would like to learn more about the Cancer Aid Thrift Shop in Grass Valley, they have a Facebook page and for those who would like to donate to their GoFundMe, tap or click here.