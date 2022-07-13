SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, the Great American Triathlon will be taking place on the American River Parkway, after being canceled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s no swimming in the 24.42-mile triathlon, however, there is a paddle section along with biking and running, according to the Great American Triathlon.

The race will have a 5.82-mile run downriver from William B. Pond Park in Carmichael to California State University, Sacramento. Then there will be a 12.5-mile bike ride from Sacramento State to the Sunrise Bridge in Fair Oaks. From there, participants will paddle for 6.1 miles from the bridge to River Bend Park in Rancho Cordova.

The race will feature 35 categories and awards will be presented to the first three finishers in each category. People can compete as an individual or as part of a team and ranges all skill levels from competitive triathletes to weekend warriors.

The Great American Triathlon’s primary focus is raising money to preserve, support, and publicize the American River Parkway and support local children’s charities.