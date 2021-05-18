Great Wolf Lodge hosts hiring events as it works toward June grand opening

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been a long time coming, but waterslides are back in Manteca.

Construction of the 29-acre Great Wolf Lodge Resort is complete and the resort is set to open to guests on June 29.

Great Wolf Lodge is looking to hire up to 500 people to be fully staffed for opening day when they will finally be able to open their doors to families who booked a stay. A job fair has been planned for Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only.

“I’m most looking forward to just the sheer volume of thousands of children passing through these doors, just really enjoying the Great Wolf Lodge experience,” said general manager Alana Ostrowski.

Ostrowski said construction of the $220 million resort — featuring an indoor waterpark with slides, raft rides and splash pools — was actually completed early. The resort hoped to open a month early in July 2020, but that date was postponed due to the statewide shutdown.

“It’s given us time to really, you know, get our ‘Paw Pledge’ tight, which is our plan to be able to open safely and responsibly in this new COVID environment and bring Great Wolf Lodge to families safely and responsibly,” Ostrowski told FOX40.

In addition to the waterslides, the resort is also home to a 45,000-square-foot adventure park that includes rope courses, mini-golf and an arcade.

“After a year of everybody being locked up, they are looking forward to getting out of the house and doing so in a safe environment,” Ostrowski explained.

Ostrowski is confident the lodge will meet all statewide and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to be ready to open on the 29, two weeks after the governor’s full economic reopening on June 15.

“We’ve gone touchless where possible,” she said. “We’ve really brought on staff to make sure that we’re wiping down high-touch surfaces where we’ve really rethought the entire experience to make sure that we’re physical distancing where we can.”

Ostrowski told FOX40 because they will be newly opened and have new safety protocols in place, the resort will not offer day passes to the public for the time being.

The resort would not say how many of the 500 rooms have been booked so far but said there are still reservations available.

“The excitement in this area is really, really high and we can’t wait to bring the Great Wolf experience to the families of Northern California,” Ostrowski said.