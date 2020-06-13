Great Wolf Lodge sets grand opening for September 1

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — As the state continues to move through phase three of reopening, just in time for summer, the grand opening of the new Great Wolf Lodge resort in Manteca has been postponed.

The resort and indoor waterpark now plans to open September 1.

“I’m excited to get that noise level up in the waterpark,” said General Manager Alana Ostrowski.

Ostrowski said the grand opening was initially ahead of schedule in July but was postponed because of the pandemic.

“We’ve been staying in contact with our Great Wolf guests throughout this and the demand is really there for them to come and enjoy a really safe space with their families,” Ostrowski told FOX40.

The construction of the 500-room resort continued but hiring and training had been halted, according to Ostrowski.

It was only recently that she began the process of doing virtual interviews to hire as many as 500 workers before opening day.

“We’ve got jobs everywhere from housekeeping to lifeguards and we’re hiring for all of them,” said Ostrowski.

The resort developed the “Paw Pledge,” a set of guidelines to keep staff and guests safe.

“Our main goal is safety and we, you know, that involves both our guests, our pack and the local community,” said Ostrowski

As families play throughout the 95,000 square-foot indoor waterpark or the separate adventure park, they’ll notice some changes.

“Limiting the number, at least initially, the number of families to 50% occupancy to really encourage that social distancing and we will be obviously doing wellness checks for our pack to make sure that when they’re coming into work that they are feeling well,” said Ostrowski.

Ostrowski said most staff will also be wearing face masks and there will be signs throughout the resort reminding people to stay 6 feet apart.

She said they have no plans as of now to offer day passes to the public, citing social distancing concerns.

“Really, the name of the game, in the beginning, is to kind of control the guest experience and we can really do that by really knowing what those numbers are,” said Ostrowski.

While guests can expect number of changes, Ostrowski promises they can also expect the same family fun.

“It’ll still be the Great Wolf experience. We’re just doing so following all of the necessary guidelines and they can still expect to get wet in the waterpark and enjoy all of the amenities that we have to offer,” said Ostrowski.

For more information about Great Wolf Lodge you can click here.