Greater Sacramento Economic Council begins campaign to entice remote workers to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Greater Sacramento Economic Council kicked off a campaign Tuesday to attract remote workers to the Six County Region, trying to make the most of a trend amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Next Out West” campaign recruitment campaign video is narrated by transplants who have made to move to Sacramento from places like Seattle, Denver and San Diego.

The pitch is aimed directly at young Bay Area Tech workers who are accustomed to working remotely, much more common during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign wants to enhance a trend. LinkedIn, for instance, recorded an increase in the transplanted workforce by 7.6% this past spring and summer during the pandemic.

“Just because companies are having employees work remotely doesn’t mean we can’t take advantage of that situation and have a positive reaction towards it,” said Michelle Willard, vice president of Marketing at the Greater Sacramento Economic Council.

The campaign is also aimed at companies which are moving to hub-and-spoke models, decentralizing large headquarters to support remote workers while maintaining company cultures.

Those companies need a pool of educated workers.

“We want to attract creative and tech talent to attract innovative companies out of the Bay Area and on a national level to site selectors,” Willard said.

More workers mean more competition for housing in an area that has seen the highest rent increases in the nation over the past few years.

The rising rents may continue to be a problem for low-income residents of Sacramento, especially as more high-income people move into the area, but the Greater Sacramento Economic Council says a growing economy will help by hopefully boosting incomes for everyone.

Sacramento is already rated number one in the country for home searchers among those looking to relocate, and the “Next in the West” campaign hopes to piggyback off that interest.