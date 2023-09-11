Green Acres and SPCA said they partnered together to host Pet Kindness, an event to help people adopt pets.

(FOX40.COM) — Green Acres Nursery & Supply recently announced that they will give up to $4,000 each to Sacramento and Placer County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to cover adoption fees for select animals until Sept 30.

The occasion is known as Plant Kindness and reportedly helps provide financial assistance to aspiring pet owners who wish to adopt. People interested can visit various Green Acre locations in Placer County and Sacramento.

Placer SPCA visits:

Friday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at Green Acres in Rocklin.

Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at Green Acre in Roseville (with Pet Mobile)

Friday, Sept. 15 at Green Acres in Auburn from 10 a.m. to noon.

Sacramento SPCA visits:

Saturday, Sept. 23 at Green Acre in Sacramento from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information visit idiggreenacres.com.