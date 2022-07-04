SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The person that was killed in a shooting early Monday morning near L and 15th streets was identified as Greg Najee Grimes, his mother Deborah Grimes confirmed to FOX40.

Sacramento police said four other people were injured in the shooting, which occurred around 2 a.m. in an area east of Capitol Park. Police said they have not yet identified a suspect.

Here’s what we know about the deceased victim so far:

“A tremendous loss”

Grimes, 31, was an assistant coach for the Inderkum High School football team and is also an alum of the program.

According to the Natomas Unified School District, Grimes was also an instructional assistant at the school.

“We are saddened by the news of the passing of Greg Grimes,” the district said in a statement. “Our heartfelt condolences are with his family and friends, and all the individuals he connected with through his work at Inderkum High School.”

The Inderkum Tigers football team tweeted a statement regarding the passing of Grimes.

“Inderkum football lost one of our very own last night,” the team said. “A pioneer for our program of the first graduating class. (He) set a pathway to making us one of the area’s best programs. With heavy hearts that we say goodbye, we love you, you will never be forgotten. Fly high school Grimes.”

Reginald Harris, the Tigers’ head coach, tweeted a statement of his own.

“Today, our Tiger family has suffered a tremendous loss. We come together as we mourn the passing of player, coach, mentor son, and father Greg Grimes,” Harris said. “My prayers go out to his family through this difficult time.”

After playing at Inderkum High School, Grimes went on to play football at Boise State as a defensive lineman and attended the university from 2008 to 2012, according to recruiting website 24/7 sports.

Boise State head coach Andy Avalos, who was an assistant coach for the program during Grimes’ senior season, tweeted a statement about the late former Bronco.

I, and the entire Boise State football family, are saddened to learn about the passing of Greg Grimes. I was fortunate to coach him during his senior season. He was a member of the brotherhood who is gone away too soon. He will be missed. Boise State football coach Andy Avalos

Police asking for assistance

The Sacramento Police Department is asking the community for any evidence to the early Monday morning shooting.

Police provided a QR code on social media and a link to a website where users can submit any evidence including photos and videos.

Police chief Kathy Lester said the department is still investigating the incident as J, L and 16th streets are closed.

“This shooting appears to be outside and it appears to have happened in the street,” Lester said.