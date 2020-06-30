Gridley man’s body found floating in Oroville forebay days after his disappearance

Robert Voss in an undated photo provided by the Gridley Police Department.

GRIDLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Gridley man missing since Thursday was found dead Sunday when a family member came across his body in the water of an Oroville forebay.

Gridley police say 68-year-old Robert Voss was reported missing by family last Thursday night when he hadn’t returned to his California Street home from running errands. He also never showed up to a work meeting and would not answer his phone.

Family told police Voss was upset when he left around 7:30 that morning.

Just after midnight Friday, Voss’ children found his Honda Civic parked at the Forebay Aquatic Center in Oroville, according to police.

A GoFundMe says a note written by Voss was also found.

“His car was found by his family at Thermalito Forebay that night, with a note in which he described his unquestionable love for each of his family members, how proud he was of each of them, and asked that they not feel guilt or blame for what had occurred,” the GoFundMe reads.

Police say officials discovered a day pass from Thursday that indicated Voss had parked at the aquatic center between 7:30 and 8 a.m.

California State Parks officers began searching on the ground, in the water and by air for Voss, setting up a command post at the aquatic center.

Then on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., police say a family member walking on the trails along the forebay saw a body floating in the water. The body was recovered by officers and identified by family as Voss.

Voss’ cause of death has yet to be determined by the coroner and police are still investigating his disappearance.