Gridley police: Man arrested with molotov cocktail while delivering newspapers

GRIDLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man delivering newspapers to the Gridley Branch Library was arrested Sunday after officers allegedly found a molotov cocktail in the passenger seat of his car. 

Police say they noticed a Toyota 4Runner taking up two disabled parking spots at the library just before 10:30 a.m. and decided to approach the driver. 

The man, identified as Ronald Montgomery, told officers he parked that way for his job. Officers then did a records check and found Montgomery was on parole. 

According to police, a search of the Toyota revealed a molotov cocktail was hidden under a pile of newspapers on the passenger seat. Police say Montgomery later admitted to building it for “self-protection.” 

He was arrested and is being held at the Butte County Jail. 

