Grieving family says boy’s organs will save lives

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For the first six years of his short life, David Turner was raised by loving family members.

“He’d brighten up your day, even in your saddest time,” his grandmother Roberta Lilla said. “He would make you put a smile on your face, he was so goofy.”

Even though he’s now gone, he was still able to bring happiness.

“Donated his heart, his liver, his kidneys, his lungs. He will be donating tissues, as well,” David’s biological father, Shaun Turner, told FOX40.

As FOX40 has reported, the boy’s mother Jovonna Cruz and her boyfriend Eyvar Rivera are suspected of abusing David.

Cruz faces two child abuse charges, including abuse causing death. Rivera has not yet been arraigned but prosecutors say he faces one charge of child abuse.

“I hope they get what they deserve,” Shaun Turner said.

The family says child abuse happens every day, “and it needs to stop and it’s very disturbing,” relative Renee Wheeler told FOX40.

And what children need now, David’s family says, are better trained advocates.

Shaun Turner says his son’s organs will save at least four people.

“He would have been ecstatic to help these children with and to help their families to not suffer the grief that we’ve been through,” Wheeler said.