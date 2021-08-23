Grizzly Flats family loses everything in Caldor Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The community of Grizzly Flats was one of the hardest-hit in the Caldor Fire, with many of the homes and businesses reduced to rubble.

But since the area is still not considered safe, property owners haven’t been able to return home to see what is left.

The Silva family has called Grizzly Flats their home for about seven years now, drawn to the area’s scenic views and wooded hills.

But its location made fire insurance hard to come by. They are now not only having to process the loss of their home but also how they will be able to start over from nothing.

“When we left, you could see the forest glowing,” Rich Silva, who lost everything in the Caldor Fire, said. “Ashes were falling and you could feel that wind being sucked toward the fire — and it was just over.

Silva’s home on Golden Aspen Drive was one of the first to burn last Monday night — two days after the fire started. He and his family made it out with 30 minutes to spare.

“It was so close,” Silva said. “I knew there was no chance.”

Silva’s home is a skeleton of what it used to be. He hadn’t been able to see it yet in person, so FOX40’s Bridgette Bjorlo made the trip on his behalf.

All that stands at his home of seven years is his address post and fireplace. Cracked tiles marked the spot where his family once ate dinner.

“Pretty bad — yeah I knew it had no chance,” Silva said, viewing the remains of his home through a laptop’s webcam. “That fire was really hot.”

Melted bikes, tools and cars — all have been reduced to smoking ruins.

“I don’t know, it’s just hard to deal with,” Silva said. “It is what it is but I haven’t seen it yet, this is the first time I saw it. I mean I knew it — I really haven’t looked back since then cause I knew everything was gone but I hadn’t seen it yet.”

Silva looks to his pet bearded dragon, Mr. Wilson, for strength.

“Without Wilson, I don’t know what I would do,” Silva said. “He’s my best friend.”

Silva wears a brave face for his family as they wonder — with fire insurance too hard to find in these wooded hills — where to go from here.

“I don’t feel like much of a rock in a sense,” Silva said. “I feel like breaking down all the time but I got to do something. I can’t just fall apart.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Silva’s family for those who would like to help.