Grizzly Flats man disappears while fleeing Caldor Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A missing Grizzly Flats man was last heard from while fleeing the Caldor Fire, his nephew told FOX40 Monday.

Jim Bradford told FOX40 he received a call from Marvin Creel, who’s been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 18, but was unable to speak to him due to poor reception. At the time, Creel was evacuating out of Grizzly Flats due to the Caldor Fire.

“The last thing he said to me was Wednesday morning at 10:48. He called, said, ‘Jimmy, it’s your uncle.’ I said, ‘Hey, uncle Marvin, are you OK?'” Bradford said. “There was a lot of background noise and the call ended.”

Bradford tried to call his uncle back but was directed to voicemail. That was the last time anyone spoke to Creel, he said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office found Creel’s white pickup truck abandoned in the Grizzly Flats area.

Creel’s niece shared his missing person report on Facebook.

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Creel is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sargent at 530-642-4714.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.