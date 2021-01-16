Grocery store chain helps expand COVID-19 vaccination sites in Sacramento, Stanislaus counties

(KTXL) — COVID-19 vaccinations are expanding across the state and one local grocery store chain is providing additional sites where those who are eligible can be vaccinated.

Save Mart pharmacies in select locations in Sacramento and Stanislaus counties have joined the statewide effort.

“Our pharmacy staff are trained to administer vaccines,” Save Mart spokeswoman Victoria Castro told FOX40 Saturday.

Castro said their pharmacists giving shots is nothing new.

“They are trusted vaccinators in the community, providing seasonal flu shots, among others as part of their established services,” Castro explained.

As of Saturday, vaccination is only by appointment and only to those who are eligible which includes health care workers and seniors over the age of 65.

Customers can get vaccinated at two stores in Sacramento, one in Carmichael and locations in Ceres, Modesto, Riverbank and Patterson.

“All of our pharmacies will eventually administer the vaccines,” Castro said.

County officials will distribute doses of the vaccine to each pharmacy as they come in.

“Right now, our pharmacies are working diligently to accommodate all eligible appointments,” Castro said.

Castro said the company is committed to serving the community.



“It means a lot to us. We are very proud to be part of that national campaign to vaccinate our community members and stop the spread of COVID-19,” she said.

The following Save Mart pharmacies will administer the vaccine:

Save Mart Modesto, 2100 Standiford Avenue, Pharmacy: 209-577-1350

Save Mart Modesto, 3601 Pelandale Avenue, Pharmacy: 209-545-1385

Save Mart Ceres, 2916 E Whitmore Avenue, Pharmacy: 209-566-7485

Save Mart Patterson,1035 Sperry Avenue, Pharmacy: 209-892-4545

Save Mart Riverbank, 2237 Claribel Road, Pharmacy: 209-863-1483

Save Mart Sacramento, 7960 Gerber Road, Pharmacy: 916-689-8333

Save Mart Sacramento, 2501 Fair Oaks Boulevard, Pharmacy: 916-484-7016