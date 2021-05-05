Groundbreaking ceremony held for Capital Southeast Connector

(KTXL) — Less traffic and easier access: That’s the spirit behind a ceremony Wednesday at the border of Rancho Cordova and Elk Grove.

Local, state and national leaders came together to celebrate the Capital Southeast Connector project.

It aims to link the area south of Elk Grove to Folsom, Rancho Cordova and El Dorado County. The expressway would connect Interstate 5 and Highway 99 to Highway 50.

The executive director of the project estimates it will take as long as 20 years and $330 million to complete the entire 34-mile roadway. However, he expects a new section to be done within two years.

“Two years from now you’ll be able to drive on White Rock Road from Rancho Cordova to East Bidwell Street, quickly and safely access Highway 50,” said Derek Minnema, executive director for Capital Southeast Connector Joint Powers Authority. “We’re going to move the traffic off Highway 50, especially in the peak hours. This is almost like a parallel route.”