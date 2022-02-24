SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Groups from around the area came together Thursday to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and to protest the Russian attacks.

People gave passionate speeches as dozens prayed for peace and condemned the violence. Some of those in attendance said they have friends and family in Ukraine who are fighting.

Amid Ukrainian and American flags, attendees held signs calling for a stop to the war and calling for more sanctions against Russia.

A service will be held at a Ukrainian church at 7 p.m.